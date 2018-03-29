Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URGN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. 27,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,892. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/urogen-pharma-urgn-given-buy-rating-at-oppenheimer-updated.html.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.