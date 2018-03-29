Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.23% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $94,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $737.79, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/urstadt-biddle-properties-inc-uba-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.