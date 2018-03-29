Valorbit Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (VAL)

Valorbit (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Valorbit has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valorbit has a total market capitalization of $431,231.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Valorbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valorbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00597944 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006263 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004318 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000582 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00087271 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About Valorbit

Valorbit (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2015. Valorbit’s total supply is 922,343,314,978,764 coins and its circulating supply is 6,114,978,764 coins. The official website for Valorbit is valorbit.com. Valorbit’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Valorbit Coin Trading

Valorbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Valorbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valorbit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valorbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

