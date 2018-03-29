ValuEngine Upgrades Finish Line (FINL) to “Buy”

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $7.00 target price on shares of Finish Line and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS raised shares of Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Shares of FINL stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Finish Line has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Finish Line in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Finish Line by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,760,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Finish Line by 25.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Finish Line in the fourth quarter worth about $4,108,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Finish Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 462,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

