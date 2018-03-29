Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,331 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.41% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $308,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $6,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

