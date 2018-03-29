Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lifted by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Hanson McClain Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanson McClain Inc. owned 0.53% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $112,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $81.73. 154,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,815. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $90.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

