Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VONE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4379 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049. Vanguard Scottsdale Funds has a 1 year low of $106.89 and a 1 year high of $131.36.

