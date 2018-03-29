Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (VONG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ VONG) opened at $137.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Scottsdale Funds has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

