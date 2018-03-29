Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.37 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,615 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.05. 1,596,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,162. The stock has a market cap of $13,190.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.566 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr-shares-bought-by-glenmede-trust-co-na-updated.html.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.