Vanguard Total World Stock (VT) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 27.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock (VT) opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $79.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.2573 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard Total World Stock Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

