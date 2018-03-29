Comparing Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) & Varex Imaging (VREX)

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Varex Imaging does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medtronic has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 9.44% 12.65% 6.58% Varex Imaging 7.24% 16.90% 6.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and Varex Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $29.71 billion 3.58 $4.03 billion $2.03 38.65 Varex Imaging $698.10 million 1.93 $51.60 million $1.37 26.04

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Varex Imaging. Varex Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medtronic and Varex Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 6 15 0 2.71 Varex Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medtronic presently has a consensus price target of $91.03, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Varex Imaging has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Medtronic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Varex Imaging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medtronic beats Varex Imaging on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment includes Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Coronary & Structural Heart and Aortic & Peripheral Vascula. Its Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment includes Surgical Solutions and Patient Monitoring and Recovery. Its Restorative Therapies Group segment includes Spine, Neuromodulation, Surgical Technologies and Neurovascular. Its Diabetes Group segment includes Intensive Insulin Management, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies and Diabetes Services & Solutions. The Company’s subsidiaries include Medtronic, Inc. and HeartWare International, Inc.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect. The Medical business segment designs, manufactures, sells and services X-ray imaging components for use in a range of applications, including radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, radiation therapy and computer-aided detection. The Industrial business segment designs, manufactures, sells and services products for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as cargo screening at ports and borders and non-destructive examination in a range of applications.

