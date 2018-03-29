Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Director Gili Iohan Sells 16,370 Shares

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Gili Iohan sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $988,911.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,731.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,078. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 719,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Director Gili Iohan Sells 16,370 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/varonis-systems-inc-vrns-director-gili-iohan-sells-16370-shares.html.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.