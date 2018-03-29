Vcash (XVC) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Vcash has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Vcash has a market cap of $5.18 million and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vcash alerts:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vcash

XVC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,407,039 coins. The official website for Vcash is vcash.info. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vcash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Vcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.