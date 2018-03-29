Vectren (VVC) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Vectren (NYSE: VVC) is one of 24 public companies in the “UTIL-GAS DISTR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vectren to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Vectren alerts:

Vectren has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectren’s competitors have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vectren and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectren 0 3 1 0 2.25 Vectren Competitors 161 594 473 17 2.28

Vectren currently has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. As a group, “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies have a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Vectren’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vectren has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vectren and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vectren $2.66 billion $216.00 million 24.44 Vectren Competitors $4.81 billion $275.75 million -12.65

Vectren’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vectren. Vectren is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vectren and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectren 8.13% 11.91% 3.62% Vectren Competitors 5.66% -4.14% 3.79%

Dividends

Vectren pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Vectren pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 66.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vectren has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Vectren lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Vectren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vectren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vectren competitors beat Vectren on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts. Its electric transmission system consists of approximately 1,028 circuit miles of 345, 138, and 69 kilovolt lines, and 34 substations; and distribution system comprises 4,543 circuit miles of lower voltage overhead lines and 462 trench miles of conduit containing 2,405 circuit miles of underground distribution cable, as well as 85 distribution substations and 54,919 distribution transformers. The company also provides underground pipeline construction and repair services; and energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects, as well as invests in energy-related opportunities and services. It serves various industries comprising automotive assembly, parts, and accessories; feed, flour, and grain processing; metal castings and plastic products; gypsum products; electrical equipment, metal specialties, and glass and steel finishing; pharmaceutical and nutritional products; gasoline and oil products; ethanol; and coal mining. The company supplies natural gas services to approximately 1,022,000 customers in Indiana and Ohio; and electric services to approximately 145,200 customers in Indiana. Vectren Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.