AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 594,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 398,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 283,688 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,661,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $41,253.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $559,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,831 shares of company stock valued at $14,947,742. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE VEEV) opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10,679.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $184.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.13 million. analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/veeva-systems-inc-veev-holdings-raised-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd-updated.html.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.