Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.4958747960413 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,982. The company has a market capitalization of $16,776.00, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.56. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $112.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 60,569 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $6,368,830.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,525.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,188.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,141 shares of company stock valued at $112,216 and sold 401,642 shares valued at $41,814,853. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

