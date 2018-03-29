Veritone Inc (VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will report $3.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $4.31 million. Veritone reported sales of $3.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $3.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 million to $22.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $44.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $56.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 158.62% and a negative net margin of 413.52%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.12) EPS. Veritone’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Veritone news, CFO Peter F. Collins purchased 10,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 12,400 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritone (NASDAQ VERI) opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Veritone has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Veritone Inc (VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/veritone-inc-veri-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-3-90-million.html.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.