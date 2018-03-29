Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 118,046 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,621. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $195,293.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Instinet raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

