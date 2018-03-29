Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Instinet raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194,303.27, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

