Insider Selling: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) insider Curtis W. Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.82, for a total value of C$816,400.00.

TSE:VET traded up C$1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$41.54. 370,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,568. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$38.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.03. The company has a market cap of $4,870.00, a P/E ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.16). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of C$317.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$309.15 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 505.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.56.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc produces oil and gas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, the Europe and Australia. Its segments include Canada, which includes production and assets focused in West Pembina near Drayton Valley, Alberta and Northgate in southeast Saskatchewan; France, which produces oil in France; Netherlands, which produces onshore gas and interests include over 24 onshore licenses and two offshore licenses; Germany, which holds interest in a four partner consortium; Ireland, which includes a non-operating interest in the offshore Corrib gas field located approximately 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland; Australia, which holds an operated working interest in the Wandoo field located approximately 80 kilometers offshore on the northwest shelf of Australia; the United States, which has interests in approximately 97,200 net acres of land in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming, and Corporate.

