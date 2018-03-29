Very Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lumenis (LMNS) Share Price

Media headlines about Lumenis (NASDAQ:LMNS) have been trending very positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lumenis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.53 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.4599823783765 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

About Lumenis

Lumenis Ltd. (Lumenis) is a provider of energy-based, minimally invasive clinical solutions. The Company operates through three segments: surgical, ophthalmic and aesthetic. The Company offers energy-based solutions for medically necessary and elective procedures, primarily for the aging population. Its solutions include the holmium laser, the Lumenis Pulse 120H, used for urologic applications; the VersaPulse PowerSuite platform which uses holmium lasers for urologic applications; the M22 multi-energy, a multi-application platform for the treatment of various skin conditions, and the Selecta multi-modality platform for retinal, secondary cataract and glaucoma therapies.

