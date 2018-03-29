Viacoin Reaches Market Cap of $27.14 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00017451 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Coinroom. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $27.14 million and $409,961.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01649340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004374 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015352 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001453 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022903 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,006,974 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

