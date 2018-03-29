Viacoin (VIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $406,686.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00017410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $406,686.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.67 or 0.01661680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006794 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015405 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001513 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,007,028 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

