BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.71% of Viad worth $143,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Viad by 59.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Viad by 34.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp (VVI) opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,079.34, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Viad’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

