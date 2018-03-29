William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Viavi Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst D. Netis now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 177,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,175.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $44,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 15,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $153,907.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,131 shares of company stock valued at $986,485 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/viavi-solutions-inc-to-post-q3-2018-earnings-of-0-07-per-share-william-blair-forecasts-viav-updated.html.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.