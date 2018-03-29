VIBE Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta and HitBTC. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $34.14 million and $950,302.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00735092 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013936 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00144356 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030489 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,913,907 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

