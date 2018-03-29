Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 507,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 230,839 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Lazard (NYSE LAZ) traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $51.93. 113,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,787. The company has a market cap of $6,717.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.86 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 65,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $3,461,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 15,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $810,605.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,320 shares of company stock worth $5,053,854 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

