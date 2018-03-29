Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,066 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 88,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $12,672,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,365 shares of company stock valued at $33,239,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) opened at $129.87 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “line” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

