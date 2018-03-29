Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.51 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE CPB) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 1,080,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,400. The firm has a market cap of $12,832.91, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

