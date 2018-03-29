Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,344 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.81.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $162,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,660.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $978,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,079 shares of company stock worth $9,806,818 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.46. 620,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,674. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,801.23, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

