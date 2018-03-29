Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 690,527 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after buying an additional 1,016,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 1,124,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 463,486 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ IOVA) traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 118,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,249. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

