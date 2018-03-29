Virco Mfg. (VIRC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ: VIRC) is one of 29 public companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Virco Mfg. to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

This table compares Virco Mfg. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virco Mfg. $173.42 million $22.76 million 405.41 Virco Mfg. Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 34.32

Virco Mfg.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virco Mfg.. Virco Mfg. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Virco Mfg. has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virco Mfg.’s peers have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virco Mfg. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virco Mfg. 0 0 0 0 N/A Virco Mfg. Competitors 91 351 493 36 2.49

Virco Mfg. presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Virco Mfg.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virco Mfg. is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Virco Mfg. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virco Mfg. 0.19% 0.58% 0.27% Virco Mfg. Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Virco Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Virco Mfg. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Virco Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Virco Mfg. pays out 600.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 45.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virco Mfg. lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Virco Mfg. peers beat Virco Mfg. on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. Its primary furniture lines are constructed of tubular metal legs and frames, combined with wood and plastic tops, plastic seats and backs, upholstered seats and backs, and upholstered rigid polyethylene and polypropylene shells. Virco also has flat metal forming capabilities to enable the production of desks, returns, bookcases, filing cabinets, mobile pedestals and related items. Its ZUMA line includes cantilever chairs; tablet arm chairs with a fixed or articulating work surface and a compact footprint, and steel-frame rockers.

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.