Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 665,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $223,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $671,589.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,009 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE IPG) opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8,746.68, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

