Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Aecom news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $196,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,467. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Aecom has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $5,529.54, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Aecom had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

