Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. National Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Steven N. Berger bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $44,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $99,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $140,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,007.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.52 million. equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.40%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

