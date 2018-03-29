Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,271 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,478 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 90,539 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 169.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,864 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3,669.96, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

