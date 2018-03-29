Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 145,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 117,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE TCP) opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,462.91, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $61.74.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/virtu-financial-llc-lowers-stake-in-tc-pipelines-lp-tcp-updated.html.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.