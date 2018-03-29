Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Holdings Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $495,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $537.28, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $122,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCBS. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

