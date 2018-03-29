Virtu Financial LLC Invests $211,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $1,350,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,641,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $425.54, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

