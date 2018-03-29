ExlService Holdings (EXLS) CFO Sells $178,860.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $178,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vishal Chhibbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $191,700.00.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at $55.25 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,883.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen lowered ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 235,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $1,516,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

