Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $685.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report sales of $685.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $606.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $685.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $674.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.51 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 261,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,834. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,774.00, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.72%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

