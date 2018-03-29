Vistra Energy (VST) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vistra Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6421321269733 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have commented on VST. Macquarie began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,763. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8,937.42 and a P/E ratio of -35.30.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

