Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Shares Up 7.4%

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35. 584,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 677,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vitamin Shoppe from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $268.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 133,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $572,681.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,149,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,000,639 shares of company stock worth $4,387,647. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 244,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 474,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 367,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

