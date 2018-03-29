Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €213.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €213.00 ($262.96) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Cfra set a €183.00 ($225.93) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($274.07) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €178.00 ($219.75) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €155.00 ($191.36) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($237.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $82,590.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84.

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

