Berenberg Bank Boosts Volution Group (FAN) Price Target to GBX 250

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.11) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.32) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.97) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.20 ($3.14).

Shares of Volution Group (FAN) opened at GBX 192.04 ($2.65) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 172 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 224 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $396.70 and a P/E ratio of 2,743.43.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

