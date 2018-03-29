Voxeljet (VJET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%.

VJET stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 121,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,608. The firm has a market cap of $68.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 5.02. Voxeljet has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Voxeljet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voxeljet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

About Voxeljet

Voxeljet AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacture and sales of three-dimensional (3D) printers. The Company’s offer is aimed at industrial companies active in fields such as aerospace, automotive, engineering, architecture, science, medicine, art, film and entertainment. The Company is divided in two business areas: voxeljet SYSTEMS and voxeljet SERVICES.

