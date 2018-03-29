VOXX International (VOXX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VOXX International earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.4252005402167 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,482. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.57, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. VOXX International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that VOXX International will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation is an international manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, audio and consumer accessories industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Premium Audio and Consumer Accessories. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, remote start systems, digital television tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, car link-smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems and others.

