VPNCoin (VASH) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. VPNCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $395.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VPNCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One VPNCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000395 BTC.

VPNCoin Coin Profile

VASH is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2014. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. The official website for VPNCoin is www.bitnet.cc. VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VPNCoin Coin Trading

VPNCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not possible to purchase VPNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VPNCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VPNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

