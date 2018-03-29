VTG (ETR:VT9) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) price target on VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.72 ($57.68).

Get VTG alerts:

VTG stock traded down €1.90 ($2.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching €45.60 ($56.30). 23,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a 1 year low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €50.70 ($62.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,210.00 and a P/E ratio of 29.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/vtg-vt9-pt-set-at-45-00-by-commerzbank-updated.html.

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.