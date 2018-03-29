Vulcan Materials (VMC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vulcan Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.9271177849712 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,575. The stock has a market cap of $15,199.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.36 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

In related news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.25, for a total value of $620,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,020.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $502,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,819.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

